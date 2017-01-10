Vandals Throw Rocks Through Window of Philly Synagogue

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the repeated vandalism of a Philadelphia synagogue.

Members of Temple Menorah Keneseth Chai in Northeast Philadelphia say someone threw a rock through a stained glass window just before services began back on Dec. 2 around 7:30 p.m.

Synagogue President Malcolm Adler said he was walking down the aisle when a baseball-sized rock crashed through the window and nearly hit him. Around 30 people were inside the synagogue at the time.

More than a month later vandals targeted the same window again, shattering it with a rock around 7:30 p.m. Friday, according to Adler.

No one was injured in either incident. Adler believes the incidents were hate crimes though police have not yet confirmed this. Adler also claimed the synagogue was vandalized three to four years ago when someone painted a swastika on an outside wall.

The Citizens Crime Commission is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. If you have any information, call the Commission at 215-546-6532.