Woman Accused of Attacking 60-Year-Old Man and Stealing His Pizza - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Michelle Brown, 24, of Atlantic City, was arrested and charged with robbery.

By Megan Holmes

    Atlantic City police arrested a woman accused of assaulting a 60-year-old man and stealing his pizza.

    Police responded to a report of robbery and a man on the ground on Morris Avenue at 2:01 a.m. Tuesday.

    The man was suffering from a head injury and was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center.

    Witnesses informed the two officers of the general direction where the suspect had gone. 

    Police say the suspect, who they identified as 24-year-old Michelle Brown, had attacked the man, stolen his pizza and then fled.

    Brown was found at 2:24 a.m. near Georgia and Pacific Avenues by a K9 Officer. She was arrested, charged with robbery and remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

    Anyone with any information about the incident should contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or text 847411 beginning the text with ACPD.

