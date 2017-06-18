Severe storms are expected to hit the region Monday afternoon into the evening. NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Erika Martin has the details.

Severe storms are expected to hit our area late Monday afternoon into the evening. NBC10 has issued a First Alert for our region as a result.

Storms will impact the entire area. They are expected to move in after 12 p.m. with severe storms starting after 4 p.m. and potentially dangerous storms between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. The storms will include heavy rain, hail, flooding, wind damage, possibly downed trees and power outages.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the following counties in our region Monday afternoon through Monday night:



Berks, PA

Burlington, NJ

Camden, NJ

Chester, PA

Delaware, PA

Gloucester, NJ

Hunterdon, NJ

Lehigh, PA

Montgomery, PA

New Castle, DE

Northampton, PA

Philadelphia, PA

Salem, NJ

A High Rip Current risk is also in effect through Monday night for Atlantic, Cape May and Ocean counties in New Jersey.



“Confidence is increasing with computer models, that we will see numerous severe weather warnings as we get into the afternoon commute time and early evening hours,” NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Erika Martin said. “All types of severe storm impacts are possible, with wind damage, flooding rain and hail my three biggest concerns, but I have to say that with the conditions we'll have in place we'll have to track these storms closely, especially earlier as the storms will be more individual before forming into a line of storms.”

The storms are expected to clear Tuesday morning giving way to a mixture of sun and clouds. Stay with the NBC10 First Alert Weather team for the latest updates on the storm.

