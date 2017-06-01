School Closings
Antietam School District
Opening 2 Hours Late
ATG Learning Academy
Closed
Avon Grove Charter School
Opening 2 Hours Late
Avon Grove School District
Opening 2 Hours Late No AM Kindergarten
Bethel Baptist Academy
Opening at 10:00 AM
Boyertown Area School District
Opening 2 Hours Late
CCIU-APS
Opening 2 Hours Late
Centennial School District
Opening 2 Hours Late
Central Bucks School District
Opening 2 Hours Late
Chester County Child and Career Development Center
Opening 2 Hours Late
Chester County Family Academy Charter School
Opening 2 Hours Late
Clubhouse For Kids Only
Opening 2 Hours Late
Coatesville Area School District
Opening 2 Hours Late
Coatesville Learning Center
Opening 2 Hours Late
Collegium Charter School
Opening 2 Hours Late
Council Rock School District
Opening 2 Hours Late
Downingtown Area School District
Opening 2 Hours Late
Early Learning Workshop
Opening 2 Hours Late
East Penn School District
Opening 2 Hours Late
Exeter Township School District
Opening 2 Hours Late
FBH-LifeWorks Alternative School
Opening 2 Hours Late
Garnet Valley School District
Opening 2 Hours Late
Goddard School - Morgantown
Opening 1 Hour Late
Goshen Friends School
Opening 2 Hours Late
Grace Christian School
Opening 2 Hours Late
Grey Nun Academy
Opening 2 Hours Late
High Point Baptist Academy
Early Dismissal
Holy Guardian Angels School
Opening 2 Hours Late
Indian Valley Nursery School and Kindergarten
Opening at 11:00 AM
Islamic Education School
Closed
J.A.M. Christian Daycare
Opening 2 Hours Late
Joy Bell Preschool
Opening 2 Hours Late
Kennett Consolidated School District
Opening 2 Hours Late
Kennett Square Preschool
Opening 1 Hour Late
Lower Moreland Township School District
Opening 2 Hours Late
Methacton School District
Opening 2 Hours Late
Neumann University
Opening 1 Hour Late
New Hope-Solebury School District
Opening 2 Hours Late
Octorara Area School District
Opening 2 Hours Late
Oley Valley School District
Opening 2 Hours Late
Oxford Area School District
Opening 2 Hours Late
Perkiomen Valley School District
Opening 2 Hours Late
Pope John Paul II Regional Catholic Elementary
Opening 2 Hours Late
Pottsgrove School District
Opening 2 Hours Late
Salford Mennonite Childcare Centers
Opening 2 Hours Late
Sandy Hill Pre-School
Closed
Souderton Area School District
Opening 2 Hours Late
Spring-Ford Area School District
Opening 2 Hours Late
St. Catharine of Siena - Reading
Opening 2 Hours Late
St. Cornelius School
Opening 2 Hours Late
St. Joseph's Preparatory School
Opening 1 Hour Late
St. Mary's - Schwenksville
Opening 2 Hours Late
Technical College High School - Pennock's Bridge
Opening 2 Hours Late
Technical College High School-Brandywine Campus
Opening 2 Hours Late
Tick Tock Early Learning Center
Opening 2 Hours Late
Tommy Tinkers Too
Opening 2 Hours Late
Tommy Tinkers, Inc.
Opening 2 Hours Late
Unionville-Chadds Ford School District
Opening 2 Hours Late
Upland Country Day School
Closed, Staff Report
Upper Perkiomen School District
Opening 2 Hours Late
Villa Joseph Marie High School
Opening 2 Hours Late
Villa Maria Lower School
Opening 2 Hours Late
West Chester Area Daycare
Early Dismissal
West Chester Area School District
Opening 2 Hours Late No AM Kindergarten
West Fallowfield Christian School
Opening 2 Hours Late