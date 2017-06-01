 School Closings, Cancellations, and Delays | NBC 10 Philadelphia
School Closings & Delays
School Closings

Last Update 01/06/17 05:38:36 AM EST
A

Antietam School District
Opening 2 Hours Late

ATG Learning Academy
Closed

Avon Grove Charter School
Opening 2 Hours Late

Avon Grove School District
Opening 2 Hours Late No AM Kindergarten

B

Bethel Baptist Academy
Opening at 10:00 AM

Boyertown Area School District
Opening 2 Hours Late

C

CCIU-APS
Opening 2 Hours Late

Centennial School District
Opening 2 Hours Late

Central Bucks School District
Opening 2 Hours Late

Chester County Child and Career Development Center
Opening 2 Hours Late

Chester County Family Academy Charter School
Opening 2 Hours Late

Clubhouse For Kids Only
Opening 2 Hours Late

Coatesville Area School District
Opening 2 Hours Late

Coatesville Learning Center
Opening 2 Hours Late

Collegium Charter School
Opening 2 Hours Late

Council Rock School District
Opening 2 Hours Late

D

Downingtown Area School District
Opening 2 Hours Late

E

Early Learning Workshop
Opening 2 Hours Late

East Penn School District
Opening 2 Hours Late

Exeter Township School District
Opening 2 Hours Late

F

FBH-LifeWorks Alternative School
Opening 2 Hours Late

G

Garnet Valley School District
Opening 2 Hours Late

Goddard School - Morgantown
Opening 1 Hour Late

Goshen Friends School
Opening 2 Hours Late

Grace Christian School
Opening 2 Hours Late

Grey Nun Academy
Opening 2 Hours Late

H

High Point Baptist Academy
Early Dismissal

Holy Guardian Angels School
Opening 2 Hours Late

I

Indian Valley Nursery School and Kindergarten
Opening at 11:00 AM

Islamic Education School
Closed

J

J.A.M. Christian Daycare
Opening 2 Hours Late

Joy Bell Preschool
Opening 2 Hours Late

K

Kennett Consolidated School District
Opening 2 Hours Late

Kennett Square Preschool
Opening 1 Hour Late

L

Lower Moreland Township School District
Opening 2 Hours Late

M

Methacton School District
Opening 2 Hours Late

N

Neumann University
Opening 1 Hour Late

New Hope-Solebury School District
Opening 2 Hours Late

O

Octorara Area School District
Opening 2 Hours Late

Oley Valley School District
Opening 2 Hours Late

Oxford Area School District
Opening 2 Hours Late

P

Perkiomen Valley School District
Opening 2 Hours Late

Pope John Paul II Regional Catholic Elementary
Opening 2 Hours Late

Pottsgrove School District
Opening 2 Hours Late

S

Salford Mennonite Childcare Centers
Opening 2 Hours Late

Sandy Hill Pre-School
Closed

Souderton Area School District
Opening 2 Hours Late

Spring-Ford Area School District
Opening 2 Hours Late

St. Catharine of Siena - Reading
Opening 2 Hours Late

St. Cornelius School
Opening 2 Hours Late

St. Joseph's Preparatory School
Opening 1 Hour Late

St. Mary's - Schwenksville
Opening 2 Hours Late

T

Technical College High School - Pennock's Bridge
Opening 2 Hours Late

Technical College High School-Brandywine Campus
Opening 2 Hours Late

Tick Tock Early Learning Center
Opening 2 Hours Late

Tommy Tinkers Too
Opening 2 Hours Late

Tommy Tinkers, Inc.
Opening 2 Hours Late

U

Unionville-Chadds Ford School District
Opening 2 Hours Late

Upland Country Day School
Closed, Staff Report

Upper Perkiomen School District
Opening 2 Hours Late

V

Villa Joseph Marie High School
Opening 2 Hours Late

Villa Maria Lower School
Opening 2 Hours Late

W

West Chester Area Daycare
Early Dismissal

West Chester Area School District
Opening 2 Hours Late No AM Kindergarten

West Fallowfield Christian School
Opening 2 Hours Late

