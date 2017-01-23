Sign Blown by Wind Strikes, Kills Man in Hunting Park

A man was struck and killed by a sign that was blown off a wall by the wind Monday afternoon in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.

The 60-year-old man was at the Auto Sales Car Lot on the 4300 block of Old York Road at 12:56 p.m. when he was struck by the company sign. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:04 p.m.

First Alert Weather Alert Damaging Winds, Rain, Power Outages as Nor'easter Strikes

Police have not yet released the man’s identity.

A nor'easter bringing damaging winds continues to move through the area. A High Wind Warning with wind gusts up to 60 mph remains in effect for Philadelphia, the surrounding suburbs, South Jersey and Delaware.