Harry Burak (left) is accused in the crash that left Bucks county Sheriff's Office Deputy Keith Clymer dead.

A man who wasn’t supposed to be driving turned into the path of an off duty deputy sheriff’s motorcycle, causing the deputy to die, authorities said.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office announced driving-without-a-license charges Wednesday against Harry Burak.

The East Rockhill Township man turned his 2017 Dodge Ram pickup truck left into his driveway along Route 313 (Dublin Pike) near Sterner Mill Road around 8:30 p.m. and into the path of Deputy Sheriff Keith Clymer, according to a criminal complaint.

Clymer – a member of the Domestic Relations warrant team and self-defense instructor – died at the scene. He left behind his parents and children, the Bucks County Sheriff’s Office said.

“Keith was liked by all who met and worked with him,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “He will be sorely missed by all.”

Investigators smelled alcohol on Burak's breath and discovered his Pennsylvania license was suspended until at least 2023 due to earlier driving-while-intoxicated charges, investigators said. He has four previous violations for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, Pennridge Regional police said.

Burak didn’t cooperate with investigators and it took several officers to subdue him and get him in handcuffs, police said.

A judge arraigned Burak early Wednesday on accident involving someone without a license and driving on a suspended license charges and sent the 27-year-old to county jail after he was unable to post 10 percent of $250,000 bail.

Court records don’t list an attorney who could comment on the charges.