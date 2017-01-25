A man is in critical condition after a 50-pound dumbbell crashed through the windshield of his SUV on the NJ Turnpike Monday morning. NBC10's Denise Nakano has the details. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017)

A man has died from his injuries two weeks after he was struck by a 50-pound dumbbell that crashed through his windshield as he was driving on the New Jersey Turnpike.

Jack DeCarlo, 75, of Hamilton, New Jersey, died from his injuries Tuesday night.

On January 9, DeCarlo was driving his SUV in the southbound lanes of the NJ Turnpike near mile-marker 6 in Oldmans Township, Salem County when the dumbbell flew through his windshield and struck him. DeCarlo was medevaced to the Crozer Chester Medical Center. His wife, who was in the vehicle with him, was not hurt.

State Police still have not determined whether the dumbbell was tossed off an overpass or fell from another vehicle. They continue to investigate.