The Dean of Academics and Student Life at Downingtown STEM Academy in Chester County has been placed on administrative leave after a video surfaced of him yelling at pro-life teenagers last Friday. The video, posted on YouTube by one of the teens, showed a heated verbal exchange between Dr. Zach Ruffs and a 16-year-old protesting the “holocaust of abortion.” This is the full 18-minute video provided by that teen of the incident.

A small army of students, parents and community members wearing green T-shirts emblazoned with the words “I Support Dr. Ruff” packed into the Downingtown Area School District meeting Wednesday night.

While the school board prepared to cover mundane topics, such as financial reports and academic achievements, the majority of those gathered came to support the now famous Dr. Zach Ruff.

The embattled assistant dean has been on paid administrative leave since a video went viral showing Ruff screaming at a pro-life teen protesting abortion outside STEM Academy on April 21.

The video went viral almost overnight. It has now spread throughout the country and even across the pond to England and beyond. School district officials are looking into the incident and debating whether Ruff acted inappropriately by berating the 16-year-old demonstrator.

“From time to time situations occur that we must be able to control with the professionalism expected from individuals holding leadership positions,” wrote school district superintendent Lawrence Mussoline in a letter to students.

Since the scandal erupted, petitions in support and against Ruff have circulated on social media. The one being presented to members of the school board Wednesday evening comprises more than 52,000 signatures from all over the world.



“It was weird seeing Dr. Ruff do that,” said STEM sophomore Zack Ng, who created the online petition. “When you think of Dr. Ruff, he’s like a teddy bear the way he’s always cheerful. [The video] was a totally different side of him we had never seen before."

Ng did not witness the altercation between Ruff and the demonstrators. However, after watching the video, he was moved to act on Ruff’s behalf.

“I can’t really condone anything that happened in the video, but I know that behind it there was a good intent," he said.



In the days following the incident, rumors swirled. Students struggled to parse fact from fiction and the teens behind the video enlisted the legal aid of a conservative alliance. Conner Haines insisted in an email to NBC10 that he never intended for Ruff to get fired. He is asking for an apology and the right to protest outside STEM without interruption.

While Ruff’s fate continues to hang in the balance, students present at the school board meeting hope their support will sway officials to keep Ruff on staff.

“It’s not the same without him. He’s such a positive influence on everyone there,” said Drew Spanfellner, a junior at STEM.

Spanfellner said he never had a one-on-one interaction with Ruff. But he misses seeing the beloved administrator, who he described as always armed with a smile or joke.