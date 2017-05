A SEPTA regional rail train struck and killed a person in Montgomery County Monday afternoon.

The death on the tracks near the Rydal Station in Jenkintown around 1:30 p.m. caused SEPTA to stop all trains along the West Trenton Line, SEPTA said.

As SkyForce10 hovered overhead a short time later you could see investigators on the tracks with the train stopped nearby.

No word yet on what the person was doing on the tracks.