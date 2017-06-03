Police arrested a man accused of mocking and attacking a person with cerebral palsy outside a 7-11 in West Chester. The incident was captured on surveillance video.

A $5,000 reward is being offered as police continue to search for a man who they say disappeared after he was initially arrested for mocking and sucker punching a person with cerebral palsy outside a West Chester 7-Eleven store last month.

Police say 29-year-old Barry Baker, who previously lived in Coatesville but now lives in Delaware, was with his friends at a 7-Eleven store on 200 South High Street in West Chester back on May 10 around 2:30 a.m. At the same time a 22-year-old man with cerebral palsy drove into the parking lot of the store and parked his vehicle. As he got out and went into the 7-Eleven, Baker began making fun of him and mocking how he walked, investigators said. When the victim got back out of the store, Baker mocked him again and began to imitate how he moved, according to police.

As the victim stood in front of his vehicle, Baker sucker punched him in the face, according to police. He then fled around the corner of the store. Police say the entire ordeal was captured on surveillance video.

“The defendant’s actions in this case are appalling,” West Chester Police Chief Scott Bohn said. “You wonder what would make an individual treat somebody like that.”

The victim called police and Baker was later arrested and charged with simple assault and other related offenses. Officials say he disappeared however after he was freed on $25,000 bail, according to officials.

On May 22, Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan announced the active bench warrant for Baker for violating parole and failing to appear for a separate domestic relations matter.



"The defendant should turn himself in immediately to address these warrants," Hogan said in a statement, " We will not quit until we find him."

Police are now offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information leading to Baker's arrest. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call the U.S. Marshal's tipline at 866-865-8477 or the Chester County Sheriff's Fugitive Unit Tipline at 610-344-4333.

