Police on the Main Line shut down a popular Tex-Mex chain restaurant Wednesday after an undercover drug sting.

Radnor Township police kept the Chipotle at 323 Lancaster Avenue in Wayne, Pennsylvania under surveillance, after learning that employees at the restaurant sold drugs, police Superintendent William Colarulo said.

Over time, undercover narcotics officers purchased marijuana from Chipotle employees, Colarulo said.

On Wednesday, police arrested two people and questioned a third after the undercover officers purchased marijuana from a worker.

Investigators then found half a pound of pot in one of the suspect’s cars, Colarulo said. A police K-9 also found drug traces in a restaurant restroom.

Police closed the Chipotle until the health department could make sure the eatery is meeting public health standards, investigators said.

This is the fourth Radnor Township establishment to be shut down due drug sales in the past few years, Colarulo said. A McDonald’s employee was caught selling crack, a Seasons Pizza was caught selling marijuana and two Estia Taverna bartenders were caught selling cocaine.

Colarulo stressed police have zero tolerance for drug sales at businesses.