The suspect is a 35-year-old male who wears a dark hood.

Police are looking for a man in a series of violent sexual assaults at a New Jersey intersection since January.

Irvington police say the man threatened women with a handgun near the intersection of Grove Street and Nye Avenue, near the Newark border, often between 3 p.m. and 3 a.m.

Police say the most recent incidents happened between Jan. 17 and March 7.

The suspect is approximately 35 years old and between 5-feet-4 and 5-feet-8 in height, police say. He was seen wearing a dark colored hooded jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Irvington Police department at (973) 399-6603.