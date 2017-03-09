Armed Man Sexually Assaults Women on New Jersey Street: Police | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Armed Man Sexually Assaults Women on New Jersey Street: Police

By Ashley Domagola

    Irvington Police Department
    The suspect is a 35-year-old male who wears a dark hood.

    Police are looking for a man in a series of violent sexual assaults at a New Jersey intersection since January. 

    Irvington police say the man threatened women with a handgun near the intersection of Grove Street and Nye Avenue, near the Newark border, often between 3 p.m. and 3 a.m. 

    Police say the most recent incidents happened between Jan. 17 and March 7. 

    The suspect is approximately 35 years old and between 5-feet-4 and 5-feet-8 in height, police say. He was seen wearing a dark colored hooded jacket. 

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Irvington Police department at (973) 399-6603. 

