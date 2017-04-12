The body of a former New York State Supreme Court judge was found floating in the Hudson River off Manhattan on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

NYPD officers responded to a call of a person floating in the river near West 132nd Street and Henry Hudson Parkway just after 1:45 p.m., authorities said.

Police found Sheila Abdus-Salaam unconscious and unresponsive in the water. They removed her body and transferred her to West 125th Street.

Police said her body showed no obvious signs of trauma that would suggest criminality. The medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

The 65-year-old Manhattan resident was the first African-American woman to serve on the New York State Court of Appeals. She was appointed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2013.

Abdus-Salaam was also America's first Muslim female judge.

She was elected to the Supreme Court of the State of New York in 1993, where she remained until 2009.

Cuomo released a statement calling her a "pioneer" and a "force for good whose legacy will be felt for years to come."

"I was proud to appoint her to the state’s highest court and am deeply saddened by her passing," Cuomo said.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, a Bronx Democrat, said in a statement he was "shocked and saddened" to hear of her death, calling her "a dedicated public servant who served New York with honor and distinction as the first African-American woman to sit on the Court of Appeals."

A Washington, D.C. native, Abdus-Salaam graduated from Barnard College with a degree in economics in 1974 and went on to receive her law degree from Columbia University in 1977 as a Charles Evans Hughes Fellow.