Matthew Tarentino was on his way to work in Summit Tuesday when he was involved in the accident. (Published 38 minutes ago)

A 29-year-old New Jersey police officer and father of two was killed in a three-car accident on his way to work Tuesday, authorities say.

Matthew Tarentino, a Summit cop who taught the DARE program to local elementary students and was beloved in the community, died in the 6:20 a.m. crash on Route 78 in Bernards. Authorities say Tarentino was driving to work when a westbound car crossed over the median and hit two eastbound vehicles; it wasn't clear which car the officer was driving.

Two other people were taken to Morristown Hospital in unknown condition. The wreck shut down all eastbound lanes on the highway for hours Tuesday.

Tarentino is survived by his wife and two children. The City of Summit Police Department announced his death "with great sadness" in a Facebook post.

Tarentino was a fixture in his community, chaperoning middle school class trips to Washington, D.C., for years in addition to his work with DARE. He recently spoke to students as part of Community Helper Day, June Chang, the superintendent of Summit schools said. And he was spoke to speak at a DARE graduation ceremony at Lawton C. Johnson Summit Middle School Tuesday.

The ceremony was canceled.



"Officer Tarentino was an important part of the Summit community and a well-known face amongst the students and staff in Summit Public Schools," Chang said in a statement.

She added that parents should speak to their kids about Tarentino's death, and the school would help provide grieving resources.

"Our thoughts are with the Tarentino family at this time. This is a tragic loss of a great friend of our Summit Schools community," Chang said.

The investigation is ongoing.