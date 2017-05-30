Officer Euthanizes 2 Pit Bulls After Owner is Attacked

Two pit bulls were euthanized after one of them attacked its owner and the other attacked people who were trying to help her, according to police.

The incident began Tuesday around 1:20 p.m. as a man was walking his dogs on the 1200 block of Thompson Road in Roslyn, Pennsylvania. Police say two pit bulls escaped from a fenced yard and began attacking the man’s dogs.

The owners of the pit bulls, including a 19-year-old woman, ran over to stop the attack. As the woman tried to control her pit bulls, one of them latched its jaws onto her arm. A Good Samaritan then tried to get the dog off of the woman’s arm by using a 2x4 piece of wood. Police say the other pit bull also charged at other people who were trying to help the woman.

A responding police officer took out a weapon and opened fire on the pit bull that was attacking the woman, striking the dog twice. The woman was able to break free from the dog and police captured both animals.

An Abington Township Animal Control Officer euthanized both dogs with the owner’s permission. The owner was treated at Abington Hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Abington Police and the Montgomery County Department of Health are investigating the incident.