A banner plane flew over the NFL Draft festivities with a sign that read “City Hall Loves Sports But Hates Our Teachers.” NBC10 has the story. (Published Thursday, April 27, 2017)

Teachers and community activists are holding a rally in West Philadelphia Monday afternoon to shed light on the number of educators who are leaving the city.

The “Educator Exit” rally will take place in the schoolyard of the Lea Elementary School on 47th and Spruce streets at 4 p.m. The group will then march to Clark Park on the 4300 block of Baltimore Avenue.

Philadelphia Federation of Teachers president Jerry Jordan will be joined by teachers and community allies during the rally to “focus attention on educators who are leaving the District due to the four years PFT members have gone without a new contract," according to organizers.



“Over 1300 days without a new contract is creating turnover and instability in our schools,” Jordan said. “This can’t be allowed to continue.”

Speakers at the rally will include eight-year teacher Meghan Donnelly.

"I love my school and community in the Philadelphia School District, but I feel like I'm frozen and unable to make any plans for the future," Donnelly said.

The rally comes a few days after a banner which read, "City Hall loves sports but hates our teachers," was flown over the NFL Draft on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

