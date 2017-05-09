A woman told police she was sexually assaulted by two teens in the Holmesburg section of Philadelphia.

The 45-year-old woman said she was walking to a 7-Eleven on Frankford Avenue and Decatur Street on April 30 at 10 p.m. when she passed a group of teen boys who made comments toward her. The woman told investigators two of the teens then pulled her into a driveway on the 4000 block of Decatur Street. One of the teens then sexually assaulted her before fleeing with the other suspect, according to police.

Police initially released surveillance video of a man and a juvenile who they said were both suspects in the sexual assault. The man in the video later told NBC10 that while he was in the surveillance video, he was not involved in the crime. Police said the man went into the Special Victims Unit, gave a statement and submitted his DNA. Police pulled the surveillance video from their website and continue to investigate.