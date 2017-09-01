Three officers were treated after they suffered possible exposure to fentanyl on Friday during what police are calling a "major drug operation" in Summerdale. NBC10's Drew Smith explains what police are investigating.

Narcan was used on three Philadelphia police officers and an agent with the state's attorney general's office after they suffered possible exposure to Fentanyl at a home in the Summerdale section during a drug investigation, officials said Friday.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said a "major drug operation" was taking place inside the home and some 10,000 bags of heroin, possibly including Fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid, were seized during Friday's raid.

Shapiro said the bust was "the biggest, if not among the biggest I've seen in my time as your attorney general."

Officials with the state's attorney generals office and city police officers descended upon a home along the 1100 block of Rosalie Street around 10 a.m. Friday.

Inside, they found a large amount of narcotics that officials say may be Fentanyl, which is about 100 times more potent than heroin.

The three officers and agent who entered the home suffered exposure and were treated at a local hospital, officials said. The officers were treated with Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, which is used to reverse drug overdoses, as a precaution.

Nine suspects in the drug operation who were in the home also were taken to the hospital for possible exposure to Fentanyl.

Another suspect was arrested at a separate location, said Police Commissioner Richard Ross.

Ross said charges against the 10 suspects would be announced at a later time.

Investigators and clean-up crews remained on the scene Friday evening.