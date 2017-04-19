Pet Alligator Found in Building After Fire | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Pet Alligator Found in Building After Fire

Two residents inside the building suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the fire.

By David Chang

    A pet alligator was found inside an apartment in the Tacony section of Philadelphia following a fire Wednesday night.

    Firefighters responded to a fire on the 4800 block of Unruh Avenue at 7:47 p.m. and were able to quickly place the flames under control. Two people inside the building, which is made up of a barbershop and apartments, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were both taken to the hospital. Responders also found a small, pet alligator that belonged to one of the residents inside the apartment.

    The alligator was not injured and animal control officers brought it out of the building.

    Officials continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

