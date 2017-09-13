Pepsi Truck Hangs Off Montgomery County Interstate 76 Ramp - NBC 10 Philadelphia
OLY-PHILLY
Montgomery County News

Montgomery County News

News and information from across the county

Pepsi Truck Hangs Off Montgomery County Interstate 76 Ramp

By Dan Stamm

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    The cab of a soda truck dangled off the side of a Montgomery County interstate ramp Wednesday.

    Pennsylvania State Police called the crash of the Pepsi truck on the off ramp from Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) to Interstate 476 (Blue Route) in Conshohocken around 12:30 p.m. weather-related. It appears the driver took the curve too quickly with rain falling at the time, police said.

    No one was hurt and the driver was able to be rescued from the cab.

    Expect delays in the area as police intermittently close the roadway as crew work to remove the truck.

    Unfortunate Truck Spills: Frozen Pizza, Eels, Marbles

    [NATL] Unfortunate Truck Spills: Ark. Highway Sees 3rd Food Spill
    Shantelle Laughlin/Camden News via AP

    Police are hoping drivers heed their warnings to slow down when roads are slick.

    No criminal charges are expected, police said.

    Published 16 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices