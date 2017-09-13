The cab of a soda truck dangled off the side of a Montgomery County interstate ramp Wednesday.

Pennsylvania State Police called the crash of the Pepsi truck on the off ramp from Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) to Interstate 476 (Blue Route) in Conshohocken around 12:30 p.m. weather-related. It appears the driver took the curve too quickly with rain falling at the time, police said.

No one was hurt and the driver was able to be rescued from the cab.

Expect delays in the area as police intermittently close the roadway as crew work to remove the truck.

Police are hoping drivers heed their warnings to slow down when roads are slick.

No criminal charges are expected, police said.