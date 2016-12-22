Pennsylvania Governor and First Lady, Tom and Frances Wolf, are giving us a peek into some of their favorite Christmas traditions.

The Office of Governor Tom Wolf released a survey filled out by the Governor and First Lady on Sunday that asked a few questions like ‘Favorite Holiday Movie’ and ‘Favorite Holiday Song.’

One surprise from the pair came from the question, ‘Favorite Holiday Drink’ where both the Governor and First Lady chose ‘Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice’ instead of hot chocolate or eggnog.

“Every Christmas morning since our girls were little, we would watch them open their gifts from Santa and then we would whip up a huge holiday breakfast of scrambled eggs, fresh cut fruit, biscuits, and of course, freshly squeezed orange juice,” said Governor Wolf in a released statement. “We love relaxing around the Christmas tree while spending some quality time with each other.”

Check out the full list of favorites from the Governor and First Lady, here.