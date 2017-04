A 69-year-old man has died after being struck by a car on Roosevelt Boulevard Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the man was crossing near the 4000 block of Roosevelt Boulevard when he was struck by a car travelling southbound. Police say the man was not using a crosswalk.

Crews transported the man to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 1:56 p.m.

