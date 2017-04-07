A woman was found stabbed to death at a home in New Jersey.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office says police responding to a 911 call Thursday morning of an unconscious woman found the body of 55-year-old Alesia Burns at a home in Paulsboro.

The county medical examiner's office says Burns died of multiple stab wounds. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

Authorities say one other adult and three children were home at the time of the 911 call, which was made by the adult. No one else was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.