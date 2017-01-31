NBC10's Brandon Hudson shares the stories of Blue Cross Broad Street runners, who tell us their motivation for running. (Published Sunday, May 1, 2016)

There is no need to run if you plan on registering for a spot in the 2017 Blue Cross Broad Street Run.

Runners can begin registering online for the 2017 Blue Cross Broad Street Run beginning Feb. 1 at 12:01 a.m. Lottery selections are random and the sign-up period is 13 days long, so you'll have an equal chance no matter when you sign up, said organizers.

People can register as individuals or as groups of two to seven runners, said organizers. An alphabetical list of runners who got a bib number will be made available on the Broad Street Run's website on Feb. 16.

This year’s 10-mile dash down Broad Street from North Philadelphia to the Navy Yard in South Philadelphia will be held on Sunday, May 7. The Health and Fitness Expo will take place on May 5 and May 6 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

NBC10 and Telemundo 62 will broadcast the entire race live from start to finish.

The race is the largest 10-mile road race in the county. The first Broad Street Run was held in 1980. Since then the race has swelled to about 40,000 runners.

Anyone who has ran 10 previous Broad Street Runs is guaranteed a spot in the race as a "tenured runner" but they must apply during the lottery registration period, said organizers.

Get more information about registration specifics on the run's website. Top Sports Photos