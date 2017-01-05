Victim Shot in Head Dies on Philly Street | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Victim Shot in Head Dies on Philly Street

By Dan Stamm

    NBC10

    A gunman killed a man along a Strawberry Mansion street overnight, leaving his victim face down on the street, said Philadelphia Police.

    Officers arrived the Oakdale Street, near Myrtlewood Street, around 1:20 a.m. Thursday to find a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

    "Medics pronounced him on the scene," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

    Witnesses told officers that a man wearing a hat and dark clothing approached the victim, fired then drove off in a car, said Small.

    Investigators found shell casings from two separate guns, said Small.

    Police didn’t immediately have a motive for the shooting and hoped that surveillance cameras could help them track down the killer, said police.

