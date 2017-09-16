Train Derails on SEPTA Market-Frankford Elevated Line - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Train Derails on SEPTA Market-Frankford Elevated Line

About 30 passengers were on the train at the time, but no injuries were initially reported, a SEPTA spokesman said.

By Brian X. McCrone and Manuel Smith

    A train on SEPTA's Market-Frankford elevated line derailed Saturday morning near the Spring Garden Station.

    The incident occurred about 11 a.m. just north of the Center City tunnel. No cause was immediately known. A SEPTA spokesman said no injuries were initially reported.

    A traffic camera along Interstate 95 showed one car in a series turned almost perpendicular to the tracks just south of the station. The station is known to thousands of commuters because it sits between the northbound and southbound lanes of I-95.

    As police and paramedics rushed to the scene, emergency responders initially warned of possibly numerous injuries.

    SEPTA described the incident in a tweet as related to "equipment issues." They also said shuttle buses would operated north and south of the Spring Garden Station.

    The incident comes a week after a judge dismissed charges against the engineer in a 2015 Amtrak 188 derailment north of 30th Street Station that killed eight people and injured 200 others. And last month, dozens were injured when a Norristown High-Speed Line train crashed at 69th Street Station.

    Check back for more details as they become known.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 5 minutes ago
