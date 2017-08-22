A high-speed train barreled into another train at one of SEPTA's busiest terminals overnight, causing what one passenger described as a bloody scene and injuring more than 40 people.



SEPTA officials say a Norristown High Speed Line train was arriving at the 69th Street Transportation Center on Market Street in Upper Darby, Delaware County at 12:10 a.m. Tuesday when it crashed into an unoccupied train that was sitting in the terminal.



"I stood up to get off to get ready to get to my bus on time and smack, it hit the other trolley, parked," Ronnie, a passenger who did not want to reveal his full name, told NBC10.



At least 42 people — including the conductor — were injured in the crash. SEPTA officials say none of the injuries are life-threatening. At least four of the victims are in critical condition however.

It's not clear how fast the train was traveling when the crash happened, but passengers described a violent collision.



42 Injured After Train Strikes Train in Upper Darby

"My face hit the wall, put a big hole in the wall and I went straight down and I blacked out," Ronnie said. "There was blood everywhere. The driver is all banged up and there was this one girl bleeding out of her face pretty bad."

Three of the victims were taken to the Lankenau Medical Center while the conductor was taken to the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. He was treated and later released, according to SEPTA.



The other victims were either treated at the scene or taken to other area hospitals including Delaware County Memorial Hospital, Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital, Misericordia Community Hospital, Springfield Hospital and Taylor Hospital.

Passenger Speaks on Train Crash at 69th Street Transportation Center

Ronnie also claimed the train was experiencing issues prior to the crash though SEPTA officials have not confirmed this.

"I was waiting at Gulph Mills. The train came by, it blew past us about three or four train lengths, stopped, backed up, picked us up," Ronnie said. "The same thing happened at Bryn Mawr."

SEPTA officials say Norristown High Speed Line service between 69th Street and Norristown resumed as regularly scheduled at 4:20 a.m. Tuesday. One of the tracks is not operational however so passengers should expect delays. Express service is also shut down for the day.

This is the second major train incident at the 69th Street Terminal this year.

In February, an out-of-service Market-Frankford El train collided with two others on a loop track. The impact caused several cars to derail and tip to the side. Four people were hurt in that incident.



PHOTOS: 42 Hurt After Train Crashes in Upper Darby