A New Jersey police department arrested an Atlantic City police officer Monday on assault charges.

The Atlantic City Police Department's Internal Affairs Section charged fellow officer Dayton Brown, of Galloway Township, for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

A tip from a caller led to Brown's arrest when they notified the Internal Affairs Section that a woman had been assaulted by the 44-year-old and was being treated at an areal hospital.

Galloway Township Police also participated in the investigation.

Brown, a 10-year veteran of the Atlantic City Police Department, has been suspended without pay.