Search for SUV Driver Who Struck, Killed Cyclist

A man was riding a bike on Rose Street in Newark shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday when he was hit by the black SUV, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said.

The driver of the SUV took off and drove about a mile before leaving the vehicle near the intersection of South Orange and Littleton avenues.

Video from Chopper 4 shows the SUV with heavy front-end damage, and its front left tire appears to be dislodged. Video from Rose Street shows the bicycle toppled beside a gold car with a plastic bag next to it.

The bicyclist died from his injuries. He has not yet been identified.

The search for the driver continued Wednesday night.