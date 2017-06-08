Search for SUV Driver Who Struck, Killed Cyclist | NBC 10 Philadelphia
EXCLUSIVE: 
Talking About Suicide May Be Key to Stoppi...
logo_philly_2x

Search for SUV Driver Who Struck, Killed Cyclist

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Police were searching for the driver of an SUV that struck and killed a bicyclist in Newark on Wednesday afternoon.

    (Published Wednesday, June 7, 2017)

    Police are searching for the driver of an SUV who plowed into a bicyclist before ditching the vehicle and taking off on foot.

    A man was riding a bike on Rose Street in Newark shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday when he was hit by the black SUV, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said.

    The driver of the SUV took off and drove about a mile before leaving the vehicle near the intersection of South Orange and Littleton avenues.

    Video from Chopper 4 shows the SUV with heavy front-end damage, and its front left tire appears to be dislodged. Video from Rose Street shows the bicycle toppled beside a gold car with a plastic bag next to it.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    @saintcharles/Instagram

    The bicyclist died from his injuries. He has not yet been identified.

    The search for the driver continued Wednesday night. 

    Published 12 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices