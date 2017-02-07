New Jersey drivers pay more for car insurance premiums than anyone else in the country.

If you think you are paying more for your car insurance in New Jersey, you are not wrong.

New Jersey drivers have paid the highest car insurance premiums in the nation five years in a row, according to a new report by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

In 2014, which was the most recent year studied, drivers in the Garden State paid an average of $1,263 per car.

In comparison, Iowa came in with the lowest insurance premiums with an average of $585.71 per car.

The national average for insurance premiums in 2014 was $866.31 per car, according to report.

The report notes that New Jersey is considered an urban area and the results are not directly comparable to states with large rural areas.

“Automobile premiums tend to be higher in urban areas. Therefore, those states with a higher percentage of population in urban areas will tend to have higher average premiums,” according to the report.