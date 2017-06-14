2 People Found Shot to Death in New Jersey Driveway

Police in Roselle were investigating at a yard where two people were found shot to death. Wale Aliyu reports.

Two people were found shot to death in the driveway of a home in New Jersey on Tuesday afternoon, Union County officials said.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting in Roselle were unknown Tuesday, and authorities have released few details, but witnesses told News 4 New York that a landlord shot his girlfriend and then killed himself.

The Union County Homicide Task Force responded to the home on Chestnut Street shortly before 2:30 p.m. The bodies were found in a driveway between two homes, officials said.

The Union County Prosecutor’s Office has not released the names of the victims. Three other people who live in the home were not hurt.

Neighbor Charlene Matthews said nothing like this ever happens where she lives.

“I was very shocked because it’s a very nice neighborhood,” Matthews said. “School right here, police station down the street, and also kids were practicing over there in the field.”

Friends and family were in tears Tuesday as they learned about what happened on the normally quiet block.

Witnesses said the landlord of one of the homes shot his girlfriend. They said they heard two bullets fired around the time of the shooting.

Candace Rodriguez lives down the street.

“It’s shocking, it’s sad,” Rodriguez said. “You don’t think something like this happens where you live.”

Authorities set up tents as they investigated into the evening. Two cars were towed away from the home, and police opened the street back up to traffic on Tuesday night.

