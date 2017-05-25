NBC10 and Telemundo62 are No. 1 at 11 p.m.

WCAU’s NBC10 News at 11 p.m. was the most-watched late newscast among adults 25 to 54 years old in the Philadelphia television market during May 2017, according to Nielsen. The newscast’s 1.9 rating was a 19 percent increase over May 2016.

Additionally, Telemundo62 / WWSI’s Noticiero Telemundo62 at 11 p.m. was the most-watched Spanish language late news in May 2017 among adults 18 to 49 (a 54 percent increase year over year) and adults 25 to 54 (a 31 percent increase). Telemundo62’s ratings grew from May 2016 in both demographics – by 54 percent among Adults 18 to 49, and by 31 percent among Adults 25 to 54.

"Reaching and serving our audience on-air, online, onsite and on-demand makes NBC10 and Telemundo62 a vital part of the community," Ric Harris, president and general manager of NBC10 and Telemundo62, said. "We’re proud of the teamwork and passion that goes into serving our audience every day. Our goal is to deliver the best content, promotion, and showcasing in every newscast across all platforms. To do that on both stations, in English and in Spanish, is a huge win for us and the community."



This marks the first time since 2004 that NBC10 ranked No. 1 at 11 in the highly-competitive May sweeps and the first time at No. 1 during a non-Olympic sweep since February of 2005.

Additionally to being Philly’s news leader at 11 p.m., NBC10 Weekday Mornings from 4:30 to 6 a.m. and NBC10 Weekdays from 4 to 6 p.m. remained No. 2 among adults 25 to 54.

Noticiero Telemundo62 at 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. came in at No. 1 in the market for Spanish-language broadcasts.

Congratulations to the entire NBC10 and Telemundo62 teams and thanks to you, our loyal viewers.