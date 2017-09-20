What to Know The incident occurred at a mushroom farm headquartered in "The Mushroom Capital of the World" for generations.

One dozen employees required treatment for exposure to a chemical.

A large firefighter and medic presence could be seen outside the mushroom farm.

A hazmat situation caused the evacuation of a Chester County mushroom facility Wednesday as crews worked to decontaminate one dozen employees exposed to a chemical spill.

Kennett Fire Company firefighters responded to a mushroom processing facility at Kaolin Mushroom Farms and South Mill Mushroom Sales along West South Street around 11:30 a.m. after employees were exposed to some sort of chemicals, firefighters said.

Multiple fire vehicles could be seen responding to the scene. And, medics could be seen treating people, some on gurneys.

Crew decontaminated 12 employees and transported them to the hospital.

No word yet from authorities on possible injuries.

A manager at the farm says they are following protocol following an incident.

No word yet on what caused the incident. Firefighters said the spill was contained.

South Mill has been located in Kennett Square, the self-proclaimed mushroom capital of the world, for 85 years. About 900 employees work at the Kennett Square cooperate headquarters, according to the company website. The company also has facilities in Atlanta, New Orleans, Houston and Dallas.