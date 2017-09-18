Three people were arrested after police found dozens of guns, a flamethrower, ammunition and bomb-making materials at the New Jersey home of a motorcycle club member, investigators said.

The investigation began Thursday after the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office received information on a suspect storing explosive and destructive materials inside a home in Howell Township, New Jersey.

Officers arrived at the home on the 100 block of Ford Road Friday and executed a search warrant. They then seized several firearms, ammunition and marijuana, police said.

The investigation led police to the home of 49-year-old Anthony Corraro, a known member of the Pagan’s Outlaw Motorcycle Club, on State Highway 33 in Freehold Township, officials said. Police executed a search warrant and found explosive materials, six long guns, 10 handguns, a homemade flame thrower, and thousands of rounds of ammunition, including hollow nose and armor piercing cartridges, investigators said.

Corraro was arrested and charged with attempted possession of explosives for an unlawful purpose, attempted possession of destructive devices for an unlawful purpose and other related offenses.

Police also arrested David Tash, 53, and Christopher Tash, 49, of Howell Township. Both men were charged with certain persons not to possess firearms, possession of armor penetrating bullets and possession of a large capacity ammunition magazine. David Tash was also charged with possession of over 50 grams of marijuana.

The investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information, please call Detectives Wayne Raynor or Daniel Newman of the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at 1-800-533-7443.

