All schools in the Monroe Township School District will be closed for the rest of the week after mold was discovered in one of the elementary schools. The rest of the schools in the district will be subject to indoor air quality testing. The district is made up of the following schools:

Holly Glen Elementary School (K-4)

Oak Knoll Elementary School (K-4)



Radix Elementary School (K-4)



Whitehall Elementary School (K-4)



Williamstown Middle School (5-8)

Williamstown High School (9-12)



The announcement was made to the approximately 6,000 Pre-K to high school students in the district and their parents on Monday ahead of an emergency meeting set to take place Monday evening.

Mold was discovered covering ceiling tiles, lockers and classrooms at Holly Glen Elementary School and confirmed through tests on Wednesday. The school board voted to close the school on Thursday and send the school's 537 students to three other schools in the district.

Monroe Township superintendent Charles Earling said pre-k, kindergarten, and special needs students would go to Oak Knoll, first through third grade students would go to Radix Elementary, and fourth grade students would be accommodated in a wing in Williamstown High School, separated from high school students. Those students won't be in class until next week at the earliest however, due to the air quality testing taking place in all six schools, which will remain closed for the entire week.

Even before Monday's announcement, Jaimie Ricciardi and Corrine Rilling, parents of students at Radix Elementary School and Williamstown Middle School, told NBC10 they would keep their students home.

"My concern as a mom is just, what are my kids breathing in? My son takes an allergy pill every morning to begin with," Rilling said. "I'm not sending my kids back to school until I know exactly what they're being subjected to."

During a meeting Thursday evening, parents demanded testing of all schools in the district. On Friday, students snapped photos of what they believed to be mold in areas of the schools, including the girls locker room at Williamstown Middle School and the auditorium of Williamstown High School.

"Are they gonna have these crews come in and rip all tiles down and see where the mold is coming from? It's gotta come from somewhere," Ricciardi said.

A moving van and HVAC crews could be seen outside of the back entrance of Radix Elementary School Monday.

"There are children in those classes that reported to their parents that the tiles that were coming out were totally black," Rilling said.

During Thursday's meeting, Tameeka Williams, a parent in attendance, says her son was diagnosed with pneumonia after he started attending Holly Glen Elementary. Now, she says her son uses inhalers and a nebulizer.

“It’s been different degrees of mold,” Earling said. “But not severe mold. But, to us, if it’s there we want to get rid of it.”

At the meeting, Earling assured parents that administrators had contacted appropriate authorities to handle the mold.



Open houses at Monroe Township Public Schools that were set to take place Monday were canceled due to the ongoing Air Quality testing. An emergency board of education meeting will be held Monday at 7 p.m. at the Williamstown High School Theater.

