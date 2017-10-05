A New Jersey superintendent is saying a hot, humid summer made a mold problem worse inside Holly Glen Elementary School. Now, that school is closed because of that mold. NBC10's Cydney Long explains.

Five-hundred-and-fifty students will be split up after a Monroe Township elementary school was shut down for months on Thursday due to mold.

“It did come as a surprise,” Jennifer Lewis-Gallagher, a parent in the school district, said.

Holly Glen Elementary School dismissed for the last time for months on Thursday to allow for remediation and repairs after mold was discovered covering ceiling tiles, lockers, and classrooms. The mold was confirmed by tests on Wednesday night.

Now, parents are concerned about how long the mold has been in the building and what risks it posed to their children.

“As a parent of two young daughters it is a huge concern of mine,” Lewis-Gallagher said.

Monroe Township superintendent Charles Earling said pre-k, kindergarten, and special needs students will go to Oak Knoll. First through third grade students will go to Radix Elementary, and fourth grade students will be accommodated in a wing in the high school, separated from high school students.

A meeting will was held Thursday evening where parents could speak with educators and an environmental firm to dispel rumors and answer questions.

“It’s been different degrees of mold,” Earling said. “But not severe mold. But, to us, if it’s there we want to get rid of it.”



