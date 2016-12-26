Police are searching for a woman and her great granddaughter after they went missing on Christmas Eve.

Barbara Briely, 71, and her great granddaughter La’Myra Briely, 5, left Mays Landing, New Jersey on December 24 and were traveling to Morven, North Carolina to visit their family. Police say they were last seen at an Exxon gas station in Ruther Glen, Virginia and appeared to be in good health.

Briely is driving a 2014 silver Toyota Rav 4 with the New Jersey license plate C80ELS. Detectives from Hamilton Township, New Jersey State Police, Virginia State Police and police in Morven, North Carolina are all searching for the woman and girl.

If you have any information on their whereabouts please call Detective Robison at 609-625-2700 ext.578.