Police ID Boater Found Dead Along Delaware River

The body of the man who went missing while crabbing in the Delaware River was discovered Sunday night.

Frank Montana IV, 40, of Penns Grove, New Jersey and a passenger were inside a 12-foot flat-bottom boat that capsized Sunday shortly after 2 p.m. about 200 yards out in the river off Penns Grove. The men were setting recreational crab pots at the time, according to the passenger who managed to swim ashore. The passenger was taken to Memorial Hospital and treated for hypothermia and water inhalation.

Witnesses said Montana was swimming about 100 yards from the shore before he went underwater and did not resurface. Emergency responders from Delaware, New Jersey and the U.S. Coast guard conducted search and rescue efforts for several hours until water conditions became unsafe for divers.

Around 9:50 p.m. a Penns Grove homeowner spotted Montana's body along the shore behind his home.

The DNREC Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police are investigating the incident.



