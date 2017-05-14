Crews Search for Person After Boat Overturns in Delaware River | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Crews Search for Person After Boat Overturns in Delaware River

By Anastasia Weckerly

    Casey Paylor

    Crews are searching for one person who went missing after a paddle boat overturned on the Delaware River this afternoon near Salem County, New Jersey.

    Police say the boat overturned just after 2 p.m. on Sunday near Penns Grove. A marine unit was able to rescue one person but are still searching for the second. 

    The U.S. Coast Guard was notified by Delaware City Fire Department to assist in the search. A 29 foot rescue boat was sent from the Coast Guard Station in Philadelphia as well as a helicopter to assist from the air. 

    An active search is in progress. 

    Published 39 minutes ago | Updated 30 minutes ago
