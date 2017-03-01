Philadelphia Police called the death of a 77-year-old man inside a Philadelphia home suspicious.

Officers found the man’s decomposing body in a home on Windsor Street near 59th Street in Southwest Philadelphia around 6 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

Upon examination at the Medical Examiner’s Office, the ME found possible gunshot wounds to the man’s back and chest, police said.

No word yet on how long the man was dead before he was found.

Homicide detectives handled the case. Investigators released no motive and announced no suspects in the case.