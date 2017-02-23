For the second time in less than a month, a Main Line school is dealing with a sexual investigation on campus.

This time, Radnor Township Police allege Presbyterian Children's Village direct care staff member Maya Johnson showed sexually provocative content to minors and showed her bare buttocks to students at the school on Roberts Road in Rosemont, Pennsylvania.

Radnor investigators began looking into the allegations on Feb. 9 after being alerted by The Village’s human resources department the school had fired Johnson.

Police interviewed two minors and one 18-year-old victim, according to a criminal complaint obtained by NBC10.

One juvenile told investigators that Johnson, 35, showed her a photo on Johnson’s cellphone in January that showed the employee dressed in lingerie – her breasts partially exposed. The child didn’t feel comfortable having an adult show her the photo so she told a counselor who notified Child Line, police said.

The 18-year-old told investigators Johnson showed her the same photo last month. The 18-year-old also claimed Johnson flashed her buttocks to a group of students, police said.

Further investigation revealed Johnson also showed a cellphone video of herself masturbating to the two minors, police said. Johnson told the girls she had sent the video to her boyfriend, police said.

The girls and the 18-year-old all said they felt uncomfortable being shown the sexual images and the flashing.

Police charged Johnson with corruption of minors and disorderly conduct. As of Wednesday afternoon, the case wasn't listed on online court records.

This incident came just weeks after The Village teacher Nina Scott was charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting a former student on and off campus.

The Village released a statement Thursday stating gratitude for residents coming forward in the Johnson case.

"For 140 years, The Village has provided care for children and families in our community," the school said. "We are grateful that our residents immediately alerted us to the behavior of this former employee. Their actions enabled us to act swiftly in terminating her and immediately reporting their allegations to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services’ ChildLine. The Radnor Police then began an investigation with the assistance of the involved residents and our staff. We have fully cooperated with the investigation and have reaffirmed to the Radnor Police that they have our full support as they proceed with this case."