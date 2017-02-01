Police in Delaware County revealed details Wednesday about a teacher facing charges of repeatedly sexually assaulting a juvenile student.

Nina Scott, 28, taught at The Village on Roberts Road in Rosemont, Pennsylvania, said Radnor Township police.

WATCH the announcement LIVE on this page.

The relationship between Scott and a female student took place from February 2016 to October 2016 in parks and at Scott's home, said police.

Downingtown Police became aware of the incident last October, said Radnor police. Scott faces 34 total counts of institutional sexual assault of a minor.

The goal of getting information out to the public is to make sure the teacher has no other allegations against him or her, said police.

The Village, which began in 1977, has "one unwavering goal: to reach the most vulnerable members of our communities and deliver assistance that last," says the agency's website. the school helps children dealing with trauma.