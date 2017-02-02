Lowe's Bringing Hundreds of Jobs to Philadelphia Area | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Lowe's Bringing Hundreds of Jobs to Philadelphia Area

By Roy Aguilar

    Need a job for the spring?

    Lowe's is hiring 45,000 seasonal employees nationwide, the company said Thursday. Spring is the home improvement giant's busiest time of the year.

    Of the total open jobs, the home improvement chain has 3,232 open positions in Pennsylvania, and 1,323 in the Philadelphia area.

    Available positions include cashiers, lawn and garden associates, stockers and assemblers of outdoor products.

    Due to the increasing number of internet shoppers, the company also plans to hire loaders to assist online customers who go to their local store and pick up their items. 

    For more information on Lowe's seasonal hiring, click here.  

