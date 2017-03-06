Center City Philadelphia's Little Pete's Diner will close for good on Memorial Day.

A beloved Center City Philadelphia diner serving up late-night eats for decades will soon serve its final omelet.

Little Pete’s along S 17th Street at Chancellor Street will close its doors for good on Memorial Day, an employee who asked not to be named confirmed to NBC10. The doors will shut for good at 11:59 p.m. on May 29.

The diner stands as a restaurant relic amid Center City’s many foodie-geared eateries, serving up traditional diner fare 24 hours a day over nearly 40 years. The diner is one of the last of its kind in Center City with closures of Midtown II and other diners in past years.

The diner will be torn down to make way for a new hotel, said zoning notices.

Diner owner Pete Koutroubas told Philly.com’s Michael Klein that he hopes to hold a block party to mark the end of Little Pete’s.

In the meantime, people who have had a late-night, early-morning or midday bite are can head over the Little Pete's for one last visit.