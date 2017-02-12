KKK Fliers Found Outside Maple Shade Homes

An investigation is underway after Ku Klux Klan fliers were found outside homes in Maple Shade, New Jersey.

On Sunday around 11:45 a.m. police were called to a home on South Boulevard Avenue after a resident found a KKK recruitment flier outside the house. Responding officers searched the neighborhood and found three more KKK fliers outside of two additional homes and a closed business.

The fliers include the messages “love your own race,” “stop homosexuality and race mixing,” and “join the Klan today.” The fliers also include a phone number with a North Carolina area code.

“There’s no room for that kind of hate here in Maple Shade,” said Lou Manchello, a Maple Shade council member.

Investigators believe whoever delivered the fliers doesn’t know the area well since one of the locations where one was found is a closed business storefront.

“I am surprised,” said Sandy Sauselein, a Maple Shade resident. “I don’t know. It was a shock to me.”

Maple Shade Police are asking anyone who finds more fliers in the area to call them at 856-779-7111.