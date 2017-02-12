KKK Fliers Found Outside Maple Shade Homes | NBC 10 Philadelphia
KKK Fliers Found Outside Maple Shade Homes

The fliers include the messages “love your own race,” “stop homosexuality and race mixing,” and “join the Klan today.”

By David Chang and Drew Smith

    An investigation is underway after Ku Klux Klan fliers were found outside homes in Maple Shade, New Jersey.

    On Sunday around 11:45 a.m. police were called to a home on South Boulevard Avenue after a resident found a KKK recruitment flier outside the house. Responding officers searched the neighborhood and found three more KKK fliers outside of two additional homes and a closed business.

    The fliers include the messages “love your own race,” “stop homosexuality and race mixing,” and “join the Klan today.” The fliers also include a phone number with a North Carolina area code.

    “There’s no room for that kind of hate here in Maple Shade,” said Lou Manchello, a Maple Shade council member.

    Investigators believe whoever delivered the fliers doesn’t know the area well since one of the locations where one was found is a closed business storefront.

    “I am surprised,” said Sandy Sauselein, a Maple Shade resident. “I don’t know. It was a shock to me.”

    Maple Shade Police are asking anyone who finds more fliers in the area to call them at 856-779-7111.

