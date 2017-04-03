A 14-year-old boy says he was randomly attacked by a group of teens at the King of Prussia Mall Friday. NBC10's Keith Jones spoke with the teen boy as police investigate the caught on cam incident.

Video showing a group of teens attacking a 14-year-old boy at the King of Prussia Mall has sparked a police investigation.

The victim, who did not want to be identified, told NBC10 he was celebrating his birthday Friday night with his girlfriend and his friend. They were walking through the mall when a group of about seven teens began following them and making threats.

“It was pretty scary,” the teen said. “I wasn’t expecting anything to happen. They were threatening that they were going to punch me and stuff.”

The group then began to attack the teen, punching him as he fell to the ground. The incident was captured on cellphone video.

“He can’t fight anyway,” the person recording the video says moments before the attack. “He can’t. It’s like a known f*****g fact.”

The victim said the attack was completely random and he didn’t know anyone in the group.

“I got a phone call at 8 o’clock at night, fear in his voice,” the victim’s mother said. “When a mother hears her son say, ‘Come Now,’ I just had this feeling. This really bad feeling that something wasn’t right. It was horrifying.”

A man finally broke up the fight and the attackers left. The teen was taken to the hospital and later released.

“It was really just kind of like showing off I think,” the teen said. “There was no other reason really to do anything.”

Upper Merion Police are currently investigating the incident. No arrests have been made.

“Thank goodness there’s video and technology helps,” the victim’s mother said. “It’s hopefully going to help get these kids and teach them a lesson.”