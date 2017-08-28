Government officials at FEMA headquarters in Washigton, D.C. discuss the next steps needed to save lives and assist relief efforts in Southeast Texas. (Published 3 hours ago)

Philadelphia funnyman Kevin Hart got serious in a challenge to support people impacted by flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey and he hopes some celebrity friends join him.

In a video (warning: the video contains profanity) posted to Instagram, the stand-up comic and actor dedicated $25,000 to the American Red Cross’ Harvey relief effort.

"Serious moment right now… this (is) unbelievable," Hart says.

I'm calling this the Hurricane Harvey Relief Challenge....Lets go @therock @beyonce @chrisrock Jay Z Dave Chappelle @jerryseinfeild @iamsteveharveytv @justintimberlake #HurricaneHarveyReliefChallenge #prayforhouston .....I am getting a link together now people. Help me help Houston.... A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Aug 27, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

Hart, who grew up in Philly and attended George Washington High School, challenges fellow comic actors Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle and Jerry Seinfeld as well as TV/radio host Steve Harvey, musical couple Jay-Z and Beyoncé, actor/singer Justin Timberlake and actor/wrestler The Rock to pony up funds as well.

"I’m challenging a lot of my celebrity friends to follow my lead," Hart says.

Hart calls the situation on Texas’ Gulf Coast and in Houston, where feet of rain have fallen and caused dangerous flooding, "a serious matter" where people need help.

You can get information on helping the Red Cross’ relief efforts by clicking here.

