Kevin Hart attends Sony Pictures' "About Last Night" Philadelphia Red Carpet Screening with Kevin Hart and Regina Hall on February 4, 2014 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Philadelphia is showing some 'Brotherly Love' to one of the city's most recognizable Hollywood stars.

City Council passed a resolution Thursday declaring July 6, 2017 as "Kevin Hart Day." The proclamation coincides with the all-star comedian's birthday.

The resolution, introduced by Councilman-at-Large David Oh, serves as a recognition for Hart's dedication to the arts and his hometown.

“Kevin Hart is a fantastic ambassador for the City of Philadelphia, and this is a simple way to show him gratitude,” Councilman Oh said. “Whether through his hilarious sense of humor or through his heartfelt generosity towards his hometown, Kevin Hart knows how to bring a smile to everyone in Philadelphia.”

The North Philly native has donated thousands of dollars to improve the lives of youth in Philadelphia — from giving $250,000 to the School District of Philadelphia and Parks and Recreation facilities for new computers to sponsoring college scholarships valued at $50,000 each for four Philly high school students.

The comedian, who is among the highest paid, has also put his hometown on the map of the film industry. He is currently filming an American adaption of French drama "The Intouchables" in Philly.

Hart grew up near 15th Street and Erie Avenue, where he lived in a one-bedroom apartment with his mother and older brother.