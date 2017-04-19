Caught on Cam: 3 Men Beat, Rob Victim Leaving Job Interview

Police are searching for three men who were caught on surveillance video beating and robbing a man after he left a job interview. (Published 2 hours ago)

A man who had just left a job interview was brutally beaten, knocked unconscious and robbed by three men in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

The attack was captured on surveillance video.

The 25-year-old victim, who did not want to be identified, told NBC10 he had just finished a job interview inside a restaurant at B and Tioga Streets back on April 15 at 12:30 p.m. As he walked out of the restaurant he was suddenly attacked by three men. A surveillance camera captured the suspects punching and kicking the man until he lost consciousness. Latoya Faison, an employee at 21st Century Storage, witnessed the beating.

"They just attacked him," Faison said. "It was vicious. The guy stomped him in his head a few times really hard. That would definitely cause a lot of trauma."

The men then stole his cellphone, wallet and money before fleeing the scene.

"That was insane," Faison said. "You could tell that the guys knew who they were looking for. Broad daylight and then right down the street from the police department? Yeah it's, I don't know. Philly has to get it together."

The victim told NBC10 he never saw his attackers coming and doesn't know who they are.

"Anybody would be lucky to walk away despite the injuries," he said. "I hope it [don't] happen to nobody."

The first suspect is described as a black or Hispanic male with a scruffy beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing a black skully hat, black coat and black sweatpants.

The second suspect is described as a light skinned Hispanic male with bushy hair wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, red pants and red sneakers.

The third suspect is described as a stocky Hispanic male with a beard and mustache, a cast on his right arm and tattoos on both arms. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black pants and red sneakers.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please call the East Detective Division at 215-686-3243/3244.