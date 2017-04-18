Woman Struck by Police Cruiser at Park in Kensington

A woman is fighting for her life after she was struck by a police cruiser in the Kensington section of Philadelphia late Tuesday afternoon.

The unidentified woman was walking in Kensington Avenue Park on F Street and Kensington Avenue around 4:30 p.m. when she was struck by a police vehicle that was backing up in the area. Officers took the woman to the hospital where she is currently in critical condition.

Police told NBC10 officers at the park were working on a separate investigation at the time of the accident though they were not involved in a pursuit of any suspects. They did not reveal what the investigation was for however.

“I’m not going to comment on the investigation itself with any specifics because that investigation might resume,” Philadelphia Police Captain Sekou Kinebrew said.

Glendoria Wright told NBC10 she witnessed the aftermath of the accident.

“It was shocking with all the blood on the scene,” she said. “I just hope and pray for her family. I hope she makes it through.”

Detectives collected evidence at the park while firefighters washed blood off the walkways. Wright told NBC10 the park is a popular staple in the neighborhood.

“They cleaned it up a lot,” Wright said. “It used to be the needle park now it is somewhat better. You don’t see too many needles and kids don’t find a lot of stuff. They have a lot of patrols around here.”

The Accident Investigation Division is currently investigating the incident. Police have not yet revealed whether the officer who struck the woman will face any discipline.